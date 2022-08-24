J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Trading Down 2.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 66,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 55,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.