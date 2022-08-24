Jackpot Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Jackpot has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $16,569.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,158,163 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

