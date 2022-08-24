Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

