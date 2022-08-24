Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
JAGX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
