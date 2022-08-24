James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $230.68

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.68 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.49). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 69,140 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £865.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,277.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About James Halstead

(Get Rating)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.