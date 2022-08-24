JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Scott A. Estes Buys 10,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Estes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBGS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 1,682,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,469,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

