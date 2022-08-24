Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

