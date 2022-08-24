Jesse K. Bray Sells 46,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 413,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
