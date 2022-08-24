JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,217 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 556,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.5 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

