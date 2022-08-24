Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,199,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWV opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.