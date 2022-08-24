Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,049 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

