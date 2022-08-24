Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 41,521 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,521 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

