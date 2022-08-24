Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.83. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

