Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

