Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

