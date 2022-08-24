Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,317 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
