Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

