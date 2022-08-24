Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.35. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 508,021 shares.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

