Kabouter Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kabouter Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315,452 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 325,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

