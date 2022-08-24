Kemacoin Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,808.17 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00150735 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008966 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Kemacoin Profile
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
