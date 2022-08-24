Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 600,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares in the company, valued at $19,211,400.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.
F45 Training Stock Performance
FXLV stock remained flat at $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,010,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $225.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.