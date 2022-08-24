Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 600,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares in the company, valued at $19,211,400.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.

FXLV stock remained flat at $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,010,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $225.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FXLV. Robert W. Baird cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

