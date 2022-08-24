Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 12,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
BSGM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,957. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
