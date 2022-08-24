Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 12,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

BSGM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,957. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioSig Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.