King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 300,206 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $127,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

