King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $90,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 157,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,453. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.02. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

