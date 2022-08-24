King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $82.62 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 966,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.92% of Toro worth $82,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 2,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

