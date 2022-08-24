King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $224,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.