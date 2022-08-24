King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $224,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
