King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 939,745 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 939,745 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of V.F. worth $60,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $872,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 41,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

