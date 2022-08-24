King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,657,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,558,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,087,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. 251,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,676. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.