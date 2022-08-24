Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.94. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 10,779 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

