Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Koppers has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.