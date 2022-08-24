Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 3.3%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 6,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19. The firm has a market cap of C$62.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

