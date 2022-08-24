Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

