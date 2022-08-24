Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,638 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Horizon Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

