Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,896.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 244,878 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,175.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

