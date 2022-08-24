Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $416.73 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.34. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.