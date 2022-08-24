Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

