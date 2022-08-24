Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.