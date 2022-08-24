Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,285,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

