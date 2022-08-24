Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.83. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.



