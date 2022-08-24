Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

