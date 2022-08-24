Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day moving average is $216.19.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

