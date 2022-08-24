Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Westlake by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westlake Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

