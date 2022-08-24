KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Down 0.7%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.78. 20,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 855% from the average session volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 4.44% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.