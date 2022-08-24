KStarCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.49 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. KStarCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin (CRYPTO:KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

