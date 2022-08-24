Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 760 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $20,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,881.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LARK stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 5,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.