Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 1,878,770 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1,997.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878,770 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM accounts for about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 199,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 540,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 216,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812,147. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

