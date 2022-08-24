Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 6,170 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,734. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

