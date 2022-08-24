Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4,065.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $270,856,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.4 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.36. 6,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,097. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.79.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

