Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.24 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,218. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

