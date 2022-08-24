Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.27

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$118.27 and traded as low as C$114.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$115.50, with a volume of 2,735 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$785.33 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.