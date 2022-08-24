Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 173,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,565. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

